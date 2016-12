Moteredaktør Franca Sozzani er død

FRANCA💔💔💔 Thank you Franca for everything you did for me and for fashion. You were visionary and a frontrunner in our world but also as a unique and powerful woman. Thank you for your guidance and for your belief in me. It was a privilege to know you. We will all miss you deeply Today is a sad day. Rest in peace Franca

A photo posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:09am PST