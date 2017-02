«Skam»-Ulrikke hylles etter sosiale medier-trend

Hey hello! I wondered if you wanted to do a project with me. I want you to treat yourself good and engage in issues that matter to you. Post a picture with hashtag: #prettyprincess and tell me what it means to be a girl to you. I am a #prettyprincess because i am funny and strong af. What about you? We define what it is to be pretty. Noone else.

A photo posted by Ulrikke Falch (@ulrikkefalch) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:11am PST