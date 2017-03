- Den patriotiske revolusjonen skjer. Enten i dag eller i morgen

One of the many things I've learned from my time in the U.S. is that our right to vote can not and should not be taken for granted. It's a way to make sure our voices are heard in a time when it's most needed. That's why I voted today ✔️ #dutchelections #vote #change #voice #rights #verkiezingen

