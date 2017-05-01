En død og flere skadet etter knivstikking i Texas

(Dagbladet): En skal være drept og flere skadet etter at en person gikk til angrep med kniv på University of Texas i Austin i USA, skriver blant annet Dallas News.
Politiet i Austin bekrefter på Twitter at en person døde som følge av knivstikkingen.
Tre andre ble skadet i hendelsen, som fant sted mandag ettermiddag, lokal tid.
En person skal være pågrepet av politiet. Pågripelsen skjedde på skolens treningssenter, ifølge Dallas News.
Subject is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community. We'll provide new details as they unfold.— UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) 1. mai 2017
Please follow @UTAustinPolice & @Austin_Police for more updates pic.twitter.com/O9tNbRDQnm— UT Austin (@UTAustin) 1. mai 2017
Studentene har blitt bedt om å unngå området, skriver avisa.
Politiet i Austin opplyser på Twitter at en person sitter i varetekt, og at det ikke er noen pågående trussel mot skolen.
Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds.— UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) 1. mai 2017
A messages from President @gregfenves: https://t.co/pElnzOjv1J pic.twitter.com/CofEnEUeNa— UT Austin (@UTAustin) 1. mai 2017