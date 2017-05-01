En død og flere skadet etter knivstikking i Texas

En person er pågrepet. 

(Dagbladet): En skal være drept og flere skadet etter at en person gikk til angrep med kniv på University of Texas i Austin i USA, skriver blant annet Dallas News.

Politiet i Austin bekrefter på Twitter at en person døde som følge av knivstikkingen.

Tre andre ble skadet i hendelsen, som fant sted mandag ettermiddag, lokal tid.

En person skal være pågrepet av politiet. Pågripelsen skjedde på skolens treningssenter, ifølge Dallas News.

Studentene har blitt bedt om å unngå området, skriver avisa.

Politiet i Austin opplyser på Twitter at en person sitter i varetekt, og at det ikke er noen pågående trussel mot skolen.

