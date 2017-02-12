Putins «hvite svaner» flyr igjen: Nylig observert langs Norges kyst

A Russian Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber flies over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin presides over a huge Victory Day parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Soviet win over Nazi Germany, amid a Western boycott of the festivities over the Ukraine crisis. AFP PHOTO / POOL / HOST PHOTO AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, wearing a flying gear Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his souvenir, a mock-up of a supersonic Tu-160 strategic bomber, at an airfield near the northern city of Murmansk, Russia, shortly after landing there aboard a Tu-160, with the bomber crew in the background. Russias defense minister says the military will conduct regular long-range bomber patrols, ranging from the Arctic Ocean to the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/ITAR-TASS, Presidential Press Service, Alexei Panov)
FULL TANK: Dette bildet ble tatt i Moskva 3. mai 2014 under forberedelsen til den årlige markeringsen av den andre verdenskrigen. En TU-160 flyr over Pushkin-plassen, mens det etterfyller drivstoff fra en IL-78-tankfly. Foto: Scanpix/AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Russian Air Force's IL-78 air-to-air refueling tanker, right, demonstrates in-flight refueling of a Tu-160 strategic bomber over Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 3, 2014 during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 69 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Pierre-Henry Deshayes - This handout picture taken by the Norwegian Air Force on July 20, 2007 and released by the Norwegian Air Force on August 21, 2008 shows two Russian TU 160 Blackjack strategic bombers and a Norwegian F16 fighter plane (front) in international air space. At the base, situated above the arctic circle, two F16s are permanently mobilized ready to scramble within 15 minutes to encounter a potential threat. In 2007 the Norwegian fighters counted 47 emergency take offs and identified some 88 Russian aircraft in the vicinity of their national borders, a more than three-fold increase over the year 2006 according to Brigadeer Per Egil Rygg. AFP PHOTO / NORWEGIAN AIR FORCE / HO